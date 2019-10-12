First job to get your garden winter-ready is to tackle Moss

One of the first jobs to get your garden winter-ready for October is to get rid of moss - and hope it stays away until the Spring!

Moss is growing fast and strong this autumn and should be treated with a good moss cleaner on patios, slates, tiles, driveways and footpaths.

If you are interested in composting now is a good time to start making a garden compost heap.

Simply collect fallen leaves, lawn clippings, shredded newspapers and uncooked kitchen waste.

If you want to accelerate the composting process just apply a dressing of autumn compost maker over the layers of organic composting materials.

Birds

Garden song birds should be fed from now until late spring.

Sunflower seeds, wild bird mixes and peanuts are great feeds for your garden birds, offering high levels of protein and energy.

October is also a good time to clean out old nesting boxes for your feathered friends.

Plant hedging plants now to provide shelter and privacy in your garden.

Large, instant mature hedging plants are now available for planting to create an instant wall of foliage up to 6 feet tall.

They come in a wide selection of heights and varieties.

Trees including liquid amber, mountain ash, maples, sumachs and cotoneaster offer stunning autumn and early winter colours in your garden.

Fruiting trees including sorbus, pyracantha, cotoneaster and malus offer your garden song birds a natural food source of delicious berries to sustain them through the autumn and early winter.



Garden Colour



Spring flowering bulbs can be planted in your garden in October.

Spring flowering bulbs include tulips, daffodils and crocuses, all of which are easy to grow.

Plant the bulbs in patio planters and borders now for great colour in your garden next spring.

One of my favourite spring flowers is called jack the lad. It is a daffodil that produces a brightly coloured double flower with golden yellow petals.

The woodland walk mix is another beautiful variety. The combination of the bright yellow narcissus flowers and the blue from muscaria create a brilliant combination in spring.



Wonderful project

A wonderful project to complete with your children this autumn is to plant scented hyacinths.

Hyacinths offer you a wide range of colourful blooms. If they are planted now they will reward you with a stunning show of colour and scent for Christmas and the New Year.

They can be planted in baskets, pots or window boxes.

What a fun and rewarding activity to get your children or grandchildren involved in.

October is also the ideal time to add winter flowering plants to your patio planters and window boxes.

Winter flowering plants such as heather, cyclamen, pansies, violas and trailing ivy can all be planted now. Before adding the plants place some spring flowering tulips and dwarf narcissus in the center of the pots for some additional colour next spring.



See more practical advice from Horkans Garden Centres at www.Horkans.ie.