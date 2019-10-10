Maxi Zoo stores raising funds to support rehoming of dogs and puppies

This October, Ireland’s largest pet retailer, Maxi Zoo will raise funds to help their furry friends in Dogs Trust through their annual ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ fundraising campaign, which was launched by top Irish model and TV personality Glenda Gilson, together with her dog, Yazz.

Now, in its fourth year, the campaign sees Maxi Zoo sell limited edition ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ bracelets for €2.50 each in their Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth stores.

100% of proceeds from the sale of these bracelets will go towards Dogs Trust , where the fund will be used to provide food, dog treats and interactive toys for all the dogs and puppies in their Rehoming Centre.

Launching the ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ campaign, Glenda Gilson said “I am so delighted to be teaming up with Maxi Zoo to help raise awareness for the campaign which will raise vital funds for Dogs Trust.

I am a huge dog lover and I can’t ever imagine having to, or choosing to give up my dog. Glenda added “Dogs Trust does so much to help broken hearted and homeless dogs feel loved and safe in their care.

As the full cost of each bracelet sold throughout the campaign will be donated directly to Dogs Trust, purchasing a bracelet will help make a huge difference in so many dog’s lives.”

Louise Sherwin, Philanthropy and Corporate Fundraising at Dogs Trust added “We are delighted to partner with Maxi Zoo, a loyal supporter of Dogs Trust and a company that is dedicated to serving their customers and their beloved pets. Every cent raised will allow us to continue to keep all of our dogs and puppies happy and content while they wait for their Forever Homes.”

Anthony Cremin, Marketing Manager of Maxi Zoo Ireland said “Our ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ campaign has raised €41,000 for worthy animal charities since its inception, and our fundraising target for this year is €55,000 for our chosen charity partner, Dogs Trust. We’re encouraging pet lovers nationwide to call into our Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth stores this October and help us help Dogs Trust to bring about a day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of

unnecessary destruction.”

For further information about Maxi Zoo’s ‘Friendship Connects, Give Paw’ campaign, chat to the pet experts at the Maxi Zoo Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth stores, visit @MaxiZooIreland on Facebook, or www.maxizoo.ie and www.dogstrust.ie