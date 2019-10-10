PHOTOS: They're home! Kildare quads' mum finally gets to bring home two babies

Naas mum Ciara Flynn and her fiance Shane Magee are celebrating after they were allowed to bring home two of their quads.

Ciara (34) and Shane were told they were expecting four babies after they underwent follicle stimulating hormone treatment.

The babies were delivered at nearly 31 weeks at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin on August 23.

Ciara revealed today that she has welcomed two of the precious babies home.

She went on to say that the other two - Grace and Johnny - will be a few more days in hospital.

She said: "We have been super busy the past few days.

"We are absolutely over the moon as we have brought two of our quadruplets home.

"Layla and Amelia are now all snuggled up in our home.

"Now we can really start being a family.

She added: "Grace and Johnny will be following very soon.

"We cannot wait."

"We are so in love with them all and so excited to have them all back together at home with us."