Council urged to save one of oldest churches in Co Kildare

Kildare Co Council has been urged to preserve a 13th Century church in a cemetery.

Councillor Brian Dooley called on the Council to "confirm its intentions and plans for preserving and safeguarding the

Medieval Church St Michaels, in the old St Michaels cemetery, a church that is in existence since 1297?"

The issue will be raised at the next meeting of Athy Municipal District meeting in Naas.

At the meeting, Cllr Dooley will also call on the Council to invite hot-desking and co-working companies that operate

in Ireland to give a presentation on the benefits for such a facility in Athy and whether it would be potentially viable.