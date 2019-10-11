Naas store hiring for new position

Expert Electrical in Naas currently has a Full-Time vacancy for a candidate with experience in retail sales.

The ideal candidate will have a knowledge of electrical appliances and will be extremely customer focused.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Ensuring a high level of customer service.

Answer customer questions and closing sales.

Organising repairs and service calls.

Managing both store and warehouse cleanliness.

Work as part of a team to achieve store targets.

Requirements for role:

Experience in retail sales environment.

Ability to meet sales targets.

Knowledge of white and brown goods, small appliances and computers/tablets.

Please email CVs to: naasmanager@expertireland.com