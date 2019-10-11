Naas store hiring for new position
Expert Electrical in Naas currently has a Full-Time vacancy for a candidate with experience in retail sales.
The ideal candidate will have a knowledge of electrical appliances and will be extremely customer focused.
Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
- Ensuring a high level of customer service.
- Answer customer questions and closing sales.
- Organising repairs and service calls.
- Managing both store and warehouse cleanliness.
- Work as part of a team to achieve store targets.
Requirements for role:
- Experience in retail sales environment.
- Ability to meet sales targets.
- Knowledge of white and brown goods, small appliances and computers/tablets.
Please email CVs to: naasmanager@expertireland.com
