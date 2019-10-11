Naas store hiring for new position

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Expert Electrical in Naas currently has a Full-Time vacancy for a candidate with experience in retail sales.

The ideal candidate will have a knowledge of electrical appliances and will be extremely customer focused.

 Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

 

  • Ensuring a high level of customer service.
  • Answer customer questions and closing sales.
  • Organising repairs and service calls.
  • Managing both store and warehouse cleanliness.
  • Work as part of a team to achieve store targets. 

Requirements for role: 

  • Experience in retail sales environment.
  • Ability to meet sales targets.
  • Knowledge of white and brown goods, small appliances and computers/tablets.

Please email CVs to: naasmanager@expertireland.com