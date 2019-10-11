Volunteers raising awareness of the Samaritans on Mental Health Day at Newbridge train station

Samaritans Newbridge/Kildare volunteers including Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer were out early yesterday morning at the train station in Newbridge, Athy, Kildare and Sallins raising awareness for Mental Health Day.

Cllr O'Dwyer was joined by Francis, Director of Samaritans Newbridge/Kildare and Mary Maguire.

The Samaritans Newbridge/Kildare opened its doors many years ago offering support and information by trained volunteers in a confidential and safe environment.

World Mental Health Day is organized by the World Federation for Mental Health and this year's theme is Suicide Prevention.

According to the WHO, more than 800,000 people die by suicide each year.

Suicide is a global public health problem that deserves every effort toward prevention. This day is an opportunity to raise mental health issues.