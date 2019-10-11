Call for repairs to be carried out to bridge over Canal
The Canal Bridge in Ardclough
Councillor Ciara Galvin has called on the Council to repair the bridge over the Canal in Ardclough.
She said that if the structure is not under the Council's remit, that it contact and work with the relevant authority (presumably
Waterways Ireland) to have the bridge repaired.
The next meeting of Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District will be held on Friday.
Cllr Galvin will also the Council to provide an itemised breakdown of the Local Property Tax spend in Celbridge-Leixlip for the last 5 years.
The politician will also query how many house allocations are expected to be made in total in 2019 for Celbridge.
