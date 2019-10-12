TRAFFIC: Newbridge road users affected by new diversions on M7 motorway

Tonight, the M7 Westbound carriageway between Junction 11 (M7/M9 diverge) and Junction 12 (Newbridge) will be closed from 21:30 hrs through to 09:00 hrs.

Traffic will be diverted from the M7 at Junction 11 (M7/M9 diverge) along the M9 Southbound to Junction 2 (Kilcullen) and directed along the R448, towards Kilcullen, to turn left onto the R413, past the Curragh back up, to rejoin the M7 at Junction 12 (Newbridge).

This closure and diversion is necessary to carry out essential surfacing works as part of the M7 Upgrade.

Motorists may experience some delays due to this closure and diversion and should make allowances when planning their journey.

Gardaí will be in attendance during the closure to assist in maintaining traffic flows at certain locations.