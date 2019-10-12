Family events for Halloween at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort

Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, Blessington, Co. Wicklow has something for all the family this Halloween.

The stunning hotel and golf resort which is set on the shores of the Blessington Lakes will hold a child friendly, residential Ghostly Golf Camp which includes golf tuition for children and lots of family fun activities.

The two-night golf camp is suitable for boys and girls staying with their parents aged between 7 and 14 years of age and runs from the 28th – 30th October. Each morning children will be given golf tuition with the resident Tulfarris Club Professional, Tom O’Neill.



The camp is suitable for first time golfers and improvers and will include three hours of tuition each day from 9.30am – 12.30pm. The children will learn the fundamentals of the game and will be tutored on all aspects including short and long game skills. On the morning of the 30th of October, Simon Thornton, Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort’s Touring Pro will also hold a golf clinic for adults.

Tom O’Neill said, “if you have a child who is interested in golf, wants to learn or wants to improve this is the camp for them. Although the children will be learning some great skills and techniques it will all happen in a fun environment. We want the kids to enjoy themselves and perhaps even be inspired to take up golf themselves. All the equipment will be provided so the only thing the children need to bring is themselves!”

The Ghostly Golf Camp is priced from €109 per adult sharing in a Deluxe Family Room (total price for 2 adults and 2 children is €488). It includes two mornings of golf tuition for the children, one evening meal, afternoon family fun activities and a late checkout. On arrival, adults will enjoy a Halloween cocktail while the children will be served a ‘Monstrous Mocktail’.

On the first day, and following a busy morning of golf, all the family will take a 10-minute drive over to CP Adventures in Russborough House for 2 hours of fun including zipline, abseiling, archery, bungie trampoline and more. On either evening guests can enjoy a family meal in the award-winning AA Rosette Lime Tree Restaurant. Later, a children’s spooky film will be screened where the children will be served popcorn and drinks, leaving the parents with a few hours of ‘me time’!

Set across three peninsulas the stunning 18-hole championship golf course was designed by celebrated course architect Patrick J. Merrigan.

About Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort

PREM Group purchased the 90-bedroom hotel in 2016 and since then have already spent over €6 million on the property to return the luxury 18th century Manor House and its surrounding grounds to their former glory.

The initial renovation programme saw 16 new bedrooms being added to the Wicklow property.

The bridal suite, foyer, drawing and library rooms of the Manor House have been tastefully transformed.

Interior designer, Julie Goggin oversaw the design of the property to include a revamp of the the hotel lobby and Elk Bar.

Architects Moloney O ‘Beirne were commissioned to design a stunning state of the art

clubhouse for the property offering golfers a modern and bright facility to gear up in before

playing the championship course.

A major part of the investment has focused on the main entrance, grounds and golf course

making it one of the best parkland golf courses in the country.

More than just a hotel, leisure and golf resort, Tulfarris is one of the most picturesque hotels

in Wicklow. Offering delicious food, relaxed bars and deluxe guest bedrooms with

spectacular views across Blessington Lakes and the Wicklow Mountains. Located just 45

minutes from Dublin City and 25 mins from the M50, the hotel is easily accessible, ideal for

a short break away.



The hotel is fortunate to be one of Ireland's most picturesque wedding venues, boasting a

breathtaking backdrop of lush green meadows and glistening lakes. Tulfarris is the perfect

location for business. Whether it's a small corporate meeting or a conference for 320 people,

our purpose-built spaces allows us to cater for all events.

The luxurious Wicklow hotel consists of 90 deluxe guest rooms, 3 self-catering lodges, The

Elk Bar and The Lime Tree Restaurant, which boast panoramic views across the golf course

and Blessington Lakes.

Designed by the celebrated golf architect, Patrick J. Merrigan, the 18-hole championship golf

course blends the natural landscape with inspired features to create a challenging golfing

layout.

ABOUT PREM Group



Established in 1996, PREM Group is an International hospitality business operating in

Ireland, United Kingdom and Continental Europe.

PREM Group are the parent company to several business units to include their hospitality management division PREM Hospitality, RateWise, Sprint Digital, Trinity Hotel Groups, Rewards From Us To You, and Premier

Business Centres.

PREM Group partner with all sectors of the hospitality industry, sharing

competencies and know-how.

These businesses were established to service independent

hoteliers and operators wanted to access specific areas of hospitality expertise without

signing up for a full management contract.

Their flexible business model means clients can simply select the services that best suit their current and changing needs.

Hotels in Ireland which are owned by PREM Group include Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort, Wicklow, Osprey Hotel, Naas, Cahernane House Hotel, Killarney and The Hoban Hotel

Kilkenny.

Hotel residents can enjoy 20% discount on tee times to play the championship golf club.

For more information on Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort or to make a booking call (045) 867600 or log onto www.tulfarrishotel.com

Wedding Masterclass and Style Edit

Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort are hosting an exclusive Wedding Masterclass and Style Edit on Sunday, 3rd November.



The event will be hosted by Virgin Media One’s award-winning anchor Anna Daly and feature a beauty demonstration with makeup artist and skincare expert Suzie O'Neill of AYU Make-Up.



The event runs from 2-5pm and tickets (€55) are subject to availability. To purchase log onto www.tulfarrisweddings.com