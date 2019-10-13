Kildare commuters leaving home before 6am to beat traffic - Survey

Peter Carey, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council said at the launch of the survey that “We are delighted to launch this survey of Kildare Commuters so that we can understand the many issues of commuting in the county which continues to increase as the economy grows.

"According to the most recent census, 14% of commuters in the Mid East region take between 60 and 90 minutes to get to work. Nearly 32,000 of Kildare’s resident workers are employed in the Dublin Metropolitan area with 15,500 people travelling to Dublin City and 10,500 travelling to South Dublin to work.

"This twice daily movement of tens of thousands of people can lead to long commute times for everyone concerned. Not only that, but family and personal lives can be adversely affected with so many people taking long commutes to and from work every day.

"In order to address the real commuter issues, we must first investigate and understand the trends and from these results put forward meaningful solutions”.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, Kildare Local Enterprise Office commented that "as part of the Mid East Regional Enterprise Plan 2020, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow County Councils have committed to creating a network of innovative workspaces throughout the region.

"In Kildare, we are currently focused on the development of the MERITS tech hub in Naas, an equine tech hub in Kildare town and the Food, Beverage and Skills Innovation Hub at the Model School in Athy.

"The results of this survey will assist us in ascertaining attitudes to co-working spaces in the county and understanding how best we can facilitate a reduction in the number of people commuting out of the county."