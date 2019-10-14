Can't go wrong with this cottage in the country for under €80k

This charming two-storey cottage-style residence is on the market for less than €80,000.

The property is sitting on a generous site measuring a quarter of an acre.

The home, with an asking price of €79,950 is located in a pleasant rural location between Tullow and Clonmore village in Co Wicklow - about 25 minutes from the M9.

It's also close to the Rathmore venue which bosts a garden centre, a restaurant, furniture and fashion stores and a children's play area.

The selling agents said the property has good road frontage, spacious gardens and ample room for extension.

The attractive kitchen has fitted units and all mod cons.

One of the bedroom has built-in wardrobes.

