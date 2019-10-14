Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 14 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Danny BUCKLEY

Malahide, Dublin / Kildare



BUCKLEY, Danny, (Malahide, Co. Dublin and Kildare) 11th October 2019. Passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Danny will be deeply missed by his close friend Susan and family, his heartbroken children Paul, Simon and Derrick, daughters-in-law Noelle, Susan and Charlotte, sister Addie, his nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, cousin Danny, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock, on Tuesday afternoon, 15th October, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal this Wednesday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Old Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Teresa Fagan (née Pegley)

Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



FAGAN (née Pegley), (Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Leixlip, Co. Kildare) October 11th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown. Teresa (Teasie), beloved wife of the late Louie and much loved mother of Maria, Gary and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Rose Armstrong

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital in the Allen Ward and Curragh Ward. Rose, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter Patricia, sons Jim and John, sister Betty, (Predeceased by her husband Jack, daughters Mary, Geraldine, daughter-in-law Lorraine, Son-in-law Aidan). Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Rose Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday, 14th October, from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Conleth's Parish Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam

The death has occurred of Joy REDDY (née Bradbury)

Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Athy, Kildare



Joy Reddy, formerly of Athy died October 13th 2019 (peacefully) at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Morgan and Miranda. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Johnny, Stanley, William and Frank, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Elise, Emelia and Ronan, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Lesley.

R.I.P.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital.

The death has occurred of Bob Wrenn

Ovidstown, Donadea, Kildare



Bob Wrenn, Ovidstown, Donadea, October 13th 2019 peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Balanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

May Bob Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home on the Kerry Road on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in The Church of the Nativity, Newtown at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.