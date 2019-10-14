And the nominees are... Finalists announced for Co Kildare Chamber's Business Awards

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

And the nominees are... Finalists announced for Co Kildare Chamber's Business Awards

Co Kildare Chamber has congratulated all the companies shortlisted for this year's Kildare Business Awards.

A record 142 applications were received.

The Awards take place on Friday 29th November in The Killashee Hotel, Naas. 

These are the categories, the sponsors and the nominees: 

SME (1-5 Employees) Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
O'Kelly Sutton

Nominees are
Made Personal Ltd
Lanogreen
Big Picture Communications
Frame It Productions

SME (6-20 Employees) Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors

Nominees are
Go Rentals
Kendlebell Naas
Monread CRM
Gannon Office Solutions

SME (21+ Employees) Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Kealy Mehigan Accountants

Nominees are
Endress+Hauser
VEI Global
Barretstown
Elsatrans

Digital Marketing Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Permanent TSB

Nominees are
Palmerstown House Estate
Punchestown Racecourse and Event Venue
Pop Up Races
Glenroyal Hotel and Leisure Club

E-Commerce Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Graphedia

Nominees are
Pop Up Races
Johnny Magory Business
CarveOn

Employee of the Year Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Ladytown Business Park

Nominees are
Alison Redmond (Pop Up Races)
Siobhan Gannon (Irish Dog Foods)
Siofra Ryan (Kilkea Castle Resort and Golf Club)
Dylan Casey (Crystal Air Ltd)

International Trade Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
T&I Fitouts

Nominees are
Irish Dog Foods
Lanogreen
Ventac

Green Business of the Year Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
AIB

Nominees are
Clanard Court Hotel
Bank of Ireland
Intel


Networker of the Year Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Kildare Post

Nominees are
Maureen McCowen
(Soft Skills Success)
Jill O’Meara              
(Jill O’Meara Photography)
Orlagh Deegan    
(Choice Training)
Ronan Twohig    
(Gannon Office Solutions)

Start Up Business of the Year

Kindly Sponsored by:
Volkswagen, Sheehy Motors Naas

Nominees are
Hygiene Audits
Johnny Magory Business
Acornstar
J&S Raven Security Ltd, T/A
S-MAN


Excellence in CSR Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Colourtrend

Nominees are
Aldi
Reilly's Supervalu Sallins
T&I Fitouts
Croi Laighean Credit Union

Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
JF Dunne Insurances

Nominess are
Palmerstown House Estate
Punchestown Racecourse and Event Venue
Kilkea Castle Resort and Golf Club
The Irish National Stud


Innovation & Technology Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
KERRY

Nominees are
The Culinary Food Group
Irish Dog Foods
Mick O’Shea Heating and Plumbing Ltd
Irish Equine Centre

Customer Excellence Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Naas Town Centre, Shopping Centre

Nominees are
Hartes of Kildare
The Dew Drop Inn
Graphedia
Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Kindly Sponsored by:
Grant Thornton

Nominees are
Project SEARCH (Partnership KARE and Naas General Hospital)
Maynooth University
The Glenroyal Hotel
AIB


Overall Business of the Year Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Queally Group

Winners from each category go forward for the ‘Overall Business of the Year’ award – The winner of this prestigious award is decided by the judges and announced on the night.