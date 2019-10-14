And the nominees are... Finalists announced for Co Kildare Chamber's Business Awards

Co Kildare Chamber has congratulated all the companies shortlisted for this year's Kildare Business Awards.

A record 142 applications were received.

The Awards take place on Friday 29th November in The Killashee Hotel, Naas.

These are the categories, the sponsors and the nominees:

SME (1-5 Employees) Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

O'Kelly Sutton

Nominees are

Made Personal Ltd

Lanogreen

Big Picture Communications

Frame It Productions

SME (6-20 Employees) Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors

Nominees are

Go Rentals

Kendlebell Naas

Monread CRM

Gannon Office Solutions

SME (21+ Employees) Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Kealy Mehigan Accountants

Nominees are

Endress+Hauser

VEI Global

Barretstown

Elsatrans

Digital Marketing Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Permanent TSB

Nominees are

Palmerstown House Estate

Punchestown Racecourse and Event Venue

Pop Up Races

Glenroyal Hotel and Leisure Club

E-Commerce Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Graphedia

Nominees are

Pop Up Races

Johnny Magory Business

CarveOn

Employee of the Year Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Ladytown Business Park

Nominees are

Alison Redmond (Pop Up Races)

Siobhan Gannon (Irish Dog Foods)

Siofra Ryan (Kilkea Castle Resort and Golf Club)

Dylan Casey (Crystal Air Ltd)

International Trade Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

T&I Fitouts

Nominees are

Irish Dog Foods

Lanogreen

Ventac

Green Business of the Year Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

AIB



Nominees are

Clanard Court Hotel

Bank of Ireland

Intel



Networker of the Year Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Kildare Post

Nominees are

Maureen McCowen

(Soft Skills Success)

Jill O’Meara

(Jill O’Meara Photography)

Orlagh Deegan

(Choice Training)

Ronan Twohig

(Gannon Office Solutions)

Start Up Business of the Year

Kindly Sponsored by:

Volkswagen, Sheehy Motors Naas

Nominees are

Hygiene Audits

Johnny Magory Business

Acornstar

J&S Raven Security Ltd, T/A

S-MAN



Excellence in CSR Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Colourtrend

Nominees are

Aldi

Reilly's Supervalu Sallins

T&I Fitouts

Croi Laighean Credit Union

Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

JF Dunne Insurances



Nominess are

Palmerstown House Estate

Punchestown Racecourse and Event Venue

Kilkea Castle Resort and Golf Club

The Irish National Stud



Innovation & Technology Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

KERRY

Nominees are

The Culinary Food Group

Irish Dog Foods

Mick O’Shea Heating and Plumbing Ltd

Irish Equine Centre

Customer Excellence Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Naas Town Centre, Shopping Centre

Nominees are

Hartes of Kildare

The Dew Drop Inn

Graphedia

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Grant Thornton

Nominees are

Project SEARCH (Partnership KARE and Naas General Hospital)

Maynooth University

The Glenroyal Hotel

AIB



Overall Business of the Year Award

Kindly Sponsored by:

Queally Group

Winners from each category go forward for the ‘Overall Business of the Year’ award – The winner of this prestigious award is decided by the judges and announced on the night.