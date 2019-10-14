Participants needed for Spartan obstacle course event in Punchestown

Registrations are now open for the Spartan Ireland race weekend, which is returning to Punchestown Racecourse, Naas on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May 2020.

The obstacle course events are organised by Spartan Race, the global leader in obstacle course racing.

All the courses will be packed full of Spartan’s signature obstacles including barbed wire crawls, rope climbs and fire jumps, all guaranteed to get the adrenaline pumping. The races are designed to push racers out of their comfort zone and are perfect for those looking for a new fitness goal to aim for in 2020.

In May 2020 Spartan Race will return to Punchestown Racecourse for the third year in a row. Located just outside of Dublin, the famous racecourse is situated the beautiful Irish countryside. The flat and fast course is perfect for first time Spartans as well as the more experienced racer looking to smash their personal best.

Each of the races have heats to cater for people of all fitness and abilities, including Elite heats for the more competitive racers. So regardless of whether racers are taking part in their first obstacle course race or are a seasoned racer, there is something for everyone. This year there is also a total prize pot of £25,000 up for grabs.

Across the race weekend, Spartans will have two different race options to choose from: the 5km Sprint event and the more challenging 13km Super event. There is also a Kids race for younger thrill seekers who want to get outdoors and live life adventurously.

The Sprint puts endurance aside and will test the racers speed over a 5km course. The course is packed with 20 of Spartan’s most fun, exciting and challenging obstacles. It’s the perfect distance for either first time Spartans who are new to obstacle course racing, or the more experienced racer who is looking to test their speed against the clock.

The Super meanwhile appeals to competitors who are seeking a new challenge and looking to push themselves further. The course spans 13km and with 25 different obstacles to conquer it’s sure to get the heart pumping!

Spartans can chose between taking on the race as an individual or as a team. Taking part as a group of friends, colleagues or training partners is a great way of building team spirt and keep motivation going right up to the finish line.

17-year-old Jake Crossley from Northern Ireland who has suffered from a form of Cerebral Palsy since birth and successfully completed the Ireland event in 2020 said:

“I absolutely loved taking part in the event. My favourite part of the course was definitely the mud and water obstacles. Other areas that were challenging where the balance beam and any hand grips, but my mum and I worked as a team to achieve these.”

2019 saw over 40,000 racers take on Spartan races in the UK and this year there will be even more racers taking part in six race weekends up and down the country, with other scheduled events to take place in East Sussex, Wales, Midlands, Scotland and Windsor.

Sam Lansdale, Spartan General Manager for UK and Ireland said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Spartan will be returning to the legendary Punchestown Racecourse for the third year in a row. It is always one of our most popular events and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before.”

Spartan was founded by world-class adventure racer Joe De Sena in 2008 and has grown to become the world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand, with more than 200 events in more than 42 countries across the globe.

For more information about Spartan and to register for 2020 events visit www.spartanrace.uk/en