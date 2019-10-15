Traffic update, Tuesday 15 October, 2019

Eastbound traffic on the M4 is slowing passing J6 Celbridge. AA Roadwatch note that further along the N4, traffic is still slow from before J4 Newcastle to the M50.

Heading the same way on the Old N4 (R148), it’s slow approaching Collinstown Ind Est just outside Leixlip.

A stop/go system remains in place to facilitate rolling works on the N81 in Wicklow until late October, moving from the Kilteel junction towards Blessington.

Closer to the city centre, it’s very busy heading in on the Chapelizod Bypass onto Con Colbert Rd.

Heading the same way, it’s quite busy on Old Kilmainham Rd into Christchurch via Thomas St.

Other slow pockets heading into the city: it’s quite slow on the N3 inbound from J4 Clonee past J3 Clonsilla; the Navan Rd is quite busy from after the Auburn Ave jct to the Ashtown R/A.

The Ratoath Rd is also very busy from the Dunsink Lane jct past Tolka Valley Park.

It’s busy inbound on Harold’s Cross Rd from the park through to Leonard’s Corner on Clanbrassil St. Meanwhile, eastbound traffic along the Grand Canal itself is slowing from Harold’s Cross to Ranelagh Rd.

The Dundrum Rd is slowest from the town centre through to Windy Arbour.