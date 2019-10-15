Weather update today, Tuesday, October 15

A cloudy but very misty start this morning. Dense fog inland will clear to leave a mainly dry morning. A little hazy for a while - best in the east. Light rain spreading from west towards nightfall. After a calm start, southerly breezes will freshen. Highest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.

Met Eireann predict some patchy rain tonight. Dry later tonight but cool with minimum temperatures from 5 to 7 degrees.

Better news for tomorrow when a bright day is expected with some good sunny spells - best during the morning. Small chance of passing showers in the afternoon. Light southwest winds with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.