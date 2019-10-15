31 year old father of two dies after stabbing incident

Two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with the death of a 31 man after a stabbing incident in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin early this morning.

The two men are being questioned at Shankill Garda Station. RTÉ News reported this am that whilst the deceased is known to gardaí, and has a number of previous convictions in 'local' crime, he is not believed to have been involved in serious or organised crime.

It is reported the father-of-two was stabbed in the chest following a row between a group of men (at least four) at the junction of Loughlinstown Drive and Cherry Court shortly after midnight.

A local resident described the incident which occurred in front of his house, just as his wife left for work. He described it as 'shocking' and traumatic.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local garda units and emergency services quickly attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.