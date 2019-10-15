Busloads of supporters travelling to protest over mental health services outside Dáil tomorrow

A Newbridge mum whose daughter took her own life will be protesting outside the Dáil tomorrow for better mental health services.

Kathy Maguire said that any changes in the current system will be too late for Maxine, who died aged 25 in February 2017 — but may save the lives of others.

The demonstration is taking place outside Dáil Eireann at 1pm.

Buses are being organised from Newbridge and other areas.

Kathy and other families affected by suicide want legislation brought in to make it easier for patients who have previously been in the mental health system to re-enter it.

They are also calling for a chief clinician to review each patient before discharge and new technology to simplify access to patients’ files.

Kathy said: “Unfortunately it will all be too late for my beautiful Maxine but we hope changes will be made that will safequard many more lives.”

Maxine was a graduate of Maynooth University and was studying for a Masters in Child, Youth & Family studies.

After her death, friends celebrated her life and love of music with a special gig A Night in Memory” in Newbridge.



* If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116123, Aware helpline 1800 804848 or Pieta House on 1800 247247.