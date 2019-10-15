Garda warning about penalties for buying or selling illegal fireworks

Kildare Gardaí have issued a pre-Halloween warning to the public to be aware of the dangers of fireworks and the criminal penalties that apply.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Remember, fireworks contain explosive materials and are potentially very dangerous if misused, especially high hazard fireworks (such as bangers, rockets, roman candles, cake/batteries or shells).

"It is an offence to possess unlicensed fireworks (other than low hazard fireworks, such as party poppers, sparklers etc), with intent to sell or supply and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply.

"It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply."

Gardaí added: "Please keep safe this Halloween period."