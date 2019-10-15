Intermediate Football Final reaction- Man of the Match Padraig Nash delighted to help Monasterevan get over the line

It wasn’t the first time and probably won’t be the last that Padraig Nash stood out as Monasterevan’s key forward.

Throughout a winning Championship campaign he has emerged with big scores in games against Straffan, Kilcock, Clogherinkoe and on Sunday again.

His four points earned himself the man of the match accolade at the end of the game against Leixlip but most importantly for himself and his teammates it meant a return to Senior level and laying to rest the demons of 2018.

“Relief is the word, last year we were distraught”.

“Leaving the dressing room today we said we wanted to be up on those steps instead of out on the field and we got over the line thank god”.

“When we were up getting the Cup myself, Tristan Kennedy and DJ Earley were just saying that there is no reason why we can’t win Leinster now and there is no boundaries on what we can achieve and we’ll enjoy it for now but then it’s back to work and try to emulate the class of 2012”

It was far from a classic but Monasterevan’s know how and experience really told as you could see they learned a lot from last year’s defeat .

Their success is built on a very solid platform in defence but in Nash they have some real X-factor and his pass across the pitch for Kevin Fitzpatrick ‘s crucial goal eventually proved the difference between the sides.

“It was a very sticky game and neither team really got going to their full potential I don’t think”.

“We have a lot more in the tank than we showed today aswell and even in the last few games we haven’t really performed at all to what we can but we just seem to be working hard and grinding these games out and it’s something we haven’t been able to do over the last few years so we are happy to build that character in the team and hopefully we can do the same come the Leinster Championship”.

“The goal was huge, even when you look at the scoreboard and even the time we got it was crucial”.

“Goals win games at the end of the day and lucky enough we were the ones that got the only one today and Kevin Fitzpatrick tucked it away well”, Nash said.

The victory means the Club has now achieved a League and Championship double and it is largely based on a golden group of players including Nash who won an Under 21 Title back in 2015 with four of the starting forwards all on that team.

“We’ve all been playing Senior since we were 17 and this would be our fourth year at this level. It’s mad to think of it like that but hopefully there is plenty more years ahead of us and we strife for more”.

“We were all on the under 21’s four years ago that won a Championship and Wayne Fitzpatrick was captain and we are just delighted to move on from underage and show what we can here”.