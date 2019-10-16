'Distinctly cooler' weather on the way this weekend according to Met Eireann forecast

According to Met Eireann it could become distinctly cooler this weekend as winds veer northwest or north with ground frost possible.

SEE MORE KILDARE NEWS

According to the latest forecast, winds having veered to the northwest or north will allow distinctly cooler conditions to prevail this weekend.

While all areas will get good dry spells, showers will be numerous on both Saturday and Sunday - resulting in the north and northwest getting appreciable amounts of rainfall. The nights will be chilly too with some ground frosts possible inland.

Typical maximum temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees with minimum temperatures ranging 3 to 7 degrees.