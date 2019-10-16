Meath hotel contents up for auction in Oldcastle

The Napier Arms, a landmark Meath hotel recently sold, is to be cleared of it’s contents by public auction this Sunday, October 20 in Oldcastle, Co Meath at 1pm.

The auctioneer, Damien Matthews says, “lock stock and barrel it has to go.”

In an expansive mood he further states that “the new owners are gutting the place, top to bottom, with no need for anything, not even the doors.”

The auction will comprise the contents, about 350 lots, and a further 400 lots removed from dry storage for the Great Western Hotel & Pub Group which owns Irish bars around Europe.

While there are lots of genuine old pub and shop advertising items and new leather bar stools, and victorian mirrors, there is also plenty of antique furniture, a fine William IV bookcase, early Victorian dining table and a good set of ten Victorian dining chairs amongst the offerings.

Public viewing will be in the hotel from this Thursday at 11am with the illustrated catalogue and further details available on the auctioneer’s website www.matthewsautionrooms.com