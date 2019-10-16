Donadea homeowner disturbed raider in back room

A homeowner in Donadea was left shook after an intruder entered the house on Friday, October 11 around 7.30pm and raided a back room.



According to gardai the homeowner heard a disturbance and on investigation realised that the back room had been raided moments earlier.

It was described as a very frightening ordeal for the the homeowner.



Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area at the time.