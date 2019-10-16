Kildare's Sonia Deasy to feature on RTE's Nationwide tonight
Founder of Pestle & Mortar
Sonia Deasy features on Nationwide this evening
Kildare's Sonia Deasy discusses the story behind her worldwide success in the skincare industry on RTE's Nationwide this evening.
Sonia founded Pestle & Mortar, which has become a hugely successful skin care brand. The programme begins at 8pm.
We meet the woman behind the very successful Irish skincare company Pestle & Mortar in Kildare @PMortar @SoniaDeasy on #RTENationwide Wednesday 16th October @RTEOne 7pm & RTE+1 8pm @rte @Entirl @LEO_Kildare @KildareCoCo @intokildare @ChamberKildare @Loc_Enterprise @KildareHour RT pic.twitter.com/jiu6bfLXGQ— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) October 16, 2019
