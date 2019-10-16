New cosmetics boutique opens in Kildare Village

Benefit Cosmetics have just opened the doors of their new boutique in Kildare Village.

Benefit believes that ‘laughter is the best cosmetic’ and their fun and playful yet amazing products have cemented their popularity with people of all ages.

Founded by twin sisters Jean and Jane Ford in the mid-1970s, Benefit enjoys a unique status among beauty brands with innovative products, bold and quirky packaging and their feel-good philosophy.

The Kildare Village boutique is stocking bestsellers such as the Hoola Bronzer, Pore-fessional and Gimme Brow as well as amazing makeup and beauty sets only available at Kildare Village such as the Triple Decker Decadence set – perfect for early Christmas shoppers! And, as if that isn’t enough, the boutique also has a Brow Bar and on hand technicians to wow your brows.

Benefit is be the newest addition to the already impressive range of boutiques in Kildare Village including Maje, Sandro, Lindt, which opened on 6 October, The Kooples, The White Company, Diane von Furstenberg, Vans, Dune, Kurt Geiger, Reiss and AllSaints.