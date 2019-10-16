Cuisle Cancer Support Centre now open in Naas

Cuisle Cancer Support Group are now offering services in Naas. Affiliated to The Irish Cancer Centre, the group have a busy centre in Portlaoise, which has been catering for many Kildare persons diagnosed with cancer. Now, Kildare cancer patients can make appointments at the Naas Cuisle centre which is located at Vista, Naas, on the Ballymore Road opposite the lake.

The centre will be opened on Wednesdays from 10am-5pm.

“Our cancer care nurse will be there to give a safe environment to discuss your fears, your emotional worries and the psychological impact on your cancer diagnosis” said Stella Moran, Director of Services with Cuisle.

“We have reflexology, holistic massage, craniosacral therapy and acupuncture available in Naas, along with counselling and psychotherapy. We have sent leaflets to GP clinics and doctors across the county and are trying to spread the word.

“Services are free of charge to persons with cancer and we depend on donations and funds raised to provide the services that so many families need”.

Cuisle Cancer Support Centre Naas also offers reflexology, acupuncture and alternative therapies

One such fundraiser was Paddi Mulholland of Woodlands, Naas. Having been diagnosed in recent years with cancer herself, Paddi went to Cuisle in Portlaoise for support.

“My husband Tony and I got such support from the centre and volunteers there – and still do, that I decided to do a fashion fundraiser to say thanks in return. We raised €6,800 from the event, and I was only too delighted to support the marvellous work of Cuisle.

“There were so many people from Co Kildare travelling to the Laois centre, that I'm delighted now to see Cuisle offer their support services here in Naas” said Paddi, who repeated how much she and her husband benefitted from the support.

“We welcome anyone who wants to fundraise on our behalf” said Stella. “It's important to stress that our services at Naas are free of charge but are by appointment only - contact 057 868 1492. Kildare persons diagnosed with cancers can still access our workshops and programmes in Portlaoise, where we have 20 voluntary therapists.”

Stella proudly noted that the Cuisle Cancer Suppor Centre in Portlaoise has been announced one of the six finalists in the Good Causes Awards, to be hosted at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Saturday, November 2.

“We will be in the company of some renowned charities and household names, such as the Rape Crisis Centre, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blinds, along with a homeless support charity, and others. We are very honoured and deeply proud to have been chosen for the final six from a pool of nominees nationwide”.

