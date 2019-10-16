Gardaí seek the public's assistance to locate missing 17 year old

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing 17-year-old Evigena Filaj who is missing from her home in Glendoher House, Rathfarnham in Dublin. Evigena was last seen on the 12 October 2019 at 9.50am.



Evigena is described as having a slim build and being 5’2 in height. She has brown eyes and black hair.



When she was last seen, she was wearing light-blue jeans, black boots and a light-pink jumper.

Anyone who has seen Evigena or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.