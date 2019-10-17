Weather update, Thursday 17 October - more showers to follow

Dry and bright to start in the midlands and the north Leinster with sunny spells, but showers in southern areas will become widespread later this morning and into the afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy, possibly merging to longer spells of rain, with a risk of hail and thunder. Becoming drier and clearer again towards evening as the showers become lighter and more isolated.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh and gusty near the coast, and in and around showers.

Met Eireann predict mainly dry with clear spells at first tonight and just isolated showers. The threat of showers will increase towards morning. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees with a touch of grass frost possible and localised mist patches forming in the mainly light southerly breezes.

Alas, tomorrow will commence with cloudy conditions, and more showers, turning heavy and prolonged, especially over the south Leinster during the afternoon and evening with a risk of hail and thunder.

Maximum Temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Winds will be mainly light and variable, but moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly near the southeast coast.