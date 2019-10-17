Six young Kildare men recognised for achievements

A group of young people from Athy have been recognised for overcoming a range of challenges in their lives with a special awards ceremony organised by Ireland’s leading social justice charity, Extern.

Six young men, all currently engaged on Extern’s Athy-based Garda Youth Diversion Programme (GYDP), have been presented with certificates for a range of achievements, including completion of the Extern Summer Programme, and a Kayaking Skills Course.

Extern’s GYDP engages with young people, aged 12-17, who are at risk of, or who are involved in, anti-social and/or criminal behaviour. It provides them with targeted supports to stop their offending and become positive contributors to society.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday evening, October 15, at Athy Church of Ireland Centre, with guests in attendance including representatives from An Garda Síochána, the Athy Town Promoters, and local schools, among others.

The ceremony also included the presentation of flower boxes to representatives of Woodstock Forum Community House, as well as a look at some of the project work completed by the young people, including a Halloween project, a Christmas project and a number of spray-painting works from the summer programme.



The Athy GYDP is one of four such programmes currently being run by Extern, with others based in Naas, Limerick and Raheny in north Dublin.