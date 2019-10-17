Death notices for Co Kildare, Thursday, 17 October

The death has occurred of Mark Byrne, Kilcock

Byrne Mark, Alymer Crescent, Kilcock, Co Kildare. October 16, 2019. Loving son of Paula and Kevin (Sham).Will be dearly missed by his darling wife Saoirse, brother Neil and sister Emma, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew Max, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (W23W680) on Friday from 4.0’c to 8.0’c. Removal on Saturday morning to St Coca’s Church, Kilcock arriving for 10am. Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death has occurred of John Harris, Athy

Brother of the Late Michael and Lucy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Beth, daughters Orla and Olivia, sons Seán and Karol, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters Pauline, Shelley and Mairin, sons-in-law John and Greg, daughter-in-law Majella and Karol's partner Audrey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Leo, Meg, Saoirse, Nellie and Senan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 K227) from 2pm on Friday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Saturday morning (via Bert Cross) at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Osborne Ward, Tallaght Hospital.

The death has occurred of Sheila O'CONNOR (née Brady), Celbridge

O’CONNOR (née Brady), Sheila (late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare) October 17 2019 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of Christopher, Valerie, Irene, John, Fiona and the late Mary (in-infancy). Predeceased by her brothers John and Very Rev. Canon Bernard Brady and her sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Eldin, Nile and Yasmeen, sister Sr Andrea Brady, sons-in-law Mensud and David, daughter-in-law Dahlia, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

The death has occurred of Kevin Smyth, late of Co Kildare and Monaghan

Formerly of Forest View, Pluckerstown, Kilmeague, Co Kildare and Doohamlet, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Connie, sons Barry and Kevin Jnr, daughters-in-law Edel and Karen, grandchildren Caoimhe, Saoirse, Aoife and Mia, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home (W91 PYR4) from 5.30pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin at 1.30pm.

May they rest in peace, amen