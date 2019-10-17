Sponsored Post
One-acre site for sale near Donadea Forest - perfect for family home
The location of the site
A superb 1-Acre plot of land is being sold subject to Planning Permission suitable for Local Needs Only.
Located in a delightful sylvan setting close to Donadea Forest Park and only around 3 miles from Clane.
The plot has excellent frontage and a delightful southerly aspect.
It's an ideal location for a premium family home.
In Association with Sean Doyle Auctioneer. For more information, tel 087 6454045.
