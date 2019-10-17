One-acre site for sale near Donadea Forest - perfect for family home

A superb 1-Acre plot of land is being sold subject to Planning Permission suitable for Local Needs Only.

Located in a delightful sylvan setting close to Donadea Forest Park and only around 3 miles from Clane.

The plot has excellent frontage and a delightful southerly aspect.

It's an ideal location for a premium family home.

In Association with Sean Doyle Auctioneer. For more information, tel 087 6454045.