Spanish travel professionals say 'Olé' to Kildare

One of Spain’s leading tour operators, Tourmundial, and a group of travel agents working with Viajes El Corte Inglés – the tour operating arm of Spanish retailing giant El Corte Inglés – have been visiting Kildare and Ireland this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The travel professionals were here to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do here for Spanish holidaymakers.

One of the highlights of the group’s action-packed itinerary was a guided tour of the Irish National Stud and Gardens. They also enjoyed dinner, traditional Irish music and an overnight stay in Barberstown Castle in Straffan.

Barbara Wood, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Spain, said: “We were delighted to invite these influential Spanish travel professionals to Kildare and Ireland this week. Their visit is an excellent opportunity to showcase our superb tourism offering. Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland.”

In 2018, 423,000 Spanish visitors were welcomed to the island of Ireland.

Barbara Wood continued: “Tourism Ireland has been undertaking an extensive and targeted programme of promotional activity in Spain throughout 2019 – to continue to grow Spanish visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more Spaniards to explore our regions and less-visited attractions, during the off-peak season.”