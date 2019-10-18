Kildare pub plans to build two holiday homes at rear of premises

Planning permission has been applied to build two holiday homes at the rear of a bar in Monasterevin.

A planning application has been lodged with Kildare Co Council for the development in Finlay's Bar and Off Licence on the Dublin Road in the town.

Being proposed is the demolition of storage sheds in the rear yard and the construction of two two-storey, two-bedroom holiday homes.

Also in the designs is the conversion of the first floor to staff living accommodation as well as the re-location of a cold room, and the provision of a bin storage area.

The building is recorded in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.