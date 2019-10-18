Council blocks plan for 58 homes near Celbridge town

Kildare Co Council has blocked the construction of 58 homes in Celbridge.

Belfast-based Lagan Homes Ireland Ltd had planned the proposed development for Newtown outside the town.

A varied size of property units were included the designs.

Also planned were internal access roads, public open space, parking and landscaping and a pedestrian footpath along the L1016

Newtown/Ardclough Road.

The total site spanned approximately 1.7 hectares.