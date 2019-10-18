Council blocks plan for 58 homes near Celbridge town
Kildare Co Council has blocked the construction of 58 homes in Celbridge.
Belfast-based Lagan Homes Ireland Ltd had planned the proposed development for Newtown outside the town.
A varied size of property units were included the designs.
Also planned were internal access roads, public open space, parking and landscaping and a pedestrian footpath along the L1016
Newtown/Ardclough Road.
The total site spanned approximately 1.7 hectares.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on