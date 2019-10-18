Guests revealed for tonight's RTE Late Late Show

The full line up of guests for tonight's RTE Late Late Show has been revealed.

Earlier than usual, Tubridy revealed two of the guests on his RTÉ Radio One show on Wednesday morning, telling listeners that American actor Kiefer Sutherland and comedian Jack Whitehall would be appearing.

And an additional big name has been added to this week's Late Late Show line-up with the announcement that Andrea Corr is set to join Ryan Tubridy on the couch.

The frontwoman with The Corrs has just released her memoir, Barefoot Pilgrimage, which has been described as "an exercise in coming to terms with and making sense of life and mortality following the loss of a beloved father".

She recently opened up about the anguish of suffering five miscarriages when attempting to start a family after marrying Brett Desmond in 2009.

The Late Late Show is on Friday on RTÉ One, 9:35pm.