Kildare band Picture This announce gigs for Summer 2020

Kildare band Picture This have announced that they will be performing two outdoor concerts in Dublin and Cork this June as well as a gig in Belfast.

The band, fronted by Athy duo Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford, have shot to prominence since hitting the airwaves in 2016.

Picture This will perform at Independent Park in Cork on Friday 26 June 2020, and the next day on Saturday 27 June they will play at Malahide Castle in Dublin.

The band will also perform at Ormeau Park, Belfast, on Sunday 28 June.

It's been a busy year for the band who sold out the 3Arena for five consecutive weeks earlier this year in March, and the band also recently released their new single 'One Night' which is already doing well in the Irish charts.

Tickets for Picture This Summer 2020 will be on sale this Thursday, 24 October from Ticketmaster and costs €49.90 per person.