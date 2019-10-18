Co Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 18 October

The death has occurred of Kitty Cox

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare



Wife of the late Peter.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving son Raymond, daughters Vivienne and Joyce, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Thos and Alan, brother Laurence, sister-in-law Peig, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kitty rest in peace.

Reposing at her family home from 3 pm on Sunday with rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Moira Dempsey

Fennor, Kildare Town, Kildare / Curragh, Kildare



And formerly of The Curragh Camp.

Peacefully at Saint Brigids Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving sisters. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Imelda, Deirdre, Finola, Grainne and Bláthin, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and loyal friends.

May Moira Rest In Peace

reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 5pm on Saturday and Sunday with rosary both nights at 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10:15am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desiredto "The friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Donations box in Church and Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Auxilary Bishop Emeritus Thomas J. FLANAGAN

Rathmore, Carbury, Kildare



San Antonio, Texas and late of Rathmore, Carbury, Co. Kildare. Predecased by his parents Patrick and Mary, brothers Oliver and John and sisters Maureen and Susan. Bishop Thomas is deeply regretted by his brothers Padraig (Pat) (Portumna), Jerome (Killina), sister Martha Noone (Naas), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Texas.

May Bishop Thomas Rest in Peace.

Arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn this Sunday (20th Oct) at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert Thomas (Bob) Gardiner

Brannockstown, Kildare



Gardiner, Robert Thomas (Bob), Brannockstown, Co. Kildare, October 17th 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Doreen and adored father of Gillian and David. Will be dearly missed by his family, son in law Mike, daughter in law Caitlin, grandchildren Sophie, Katy, Lucy, Susannah, Alice and Julia, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home W91VX58 on Sunday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday afternoon to St. John’s Church of Ireland, Yellow Bog, R56EW21, arriving for 2.30pm. Funeral Service followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at the house and the church.

“The day thou gavest Lord is ended”.

The death has occurred of John Lynam

Commons Upper, Celbridge Rd., Ardclough, Kildare



Lynam, John, Commons Upper, Celbridge Rd., Ardclough, Co. Kildare, October 12th 2019, suddenly in Portugal. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, sons Joseph, Charlie and John, daughter Ann, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Fiona, Antoinette and Alice, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

The death has occurred of Eugene (Boo) MORRIS

Killina, Carbury, Kildare



At home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Richard and Phyllis, brother of the late Ronnie & uncle of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhan, daughters Ciara, Megan and Natasha, brothers Noel, Jimmy, William, Gabriel and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

May Eugene Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (EIRCODE W91 X965) this Friday and Saturday with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The family would like their private time

on Sunday morning please.

The death has occurred of Sr. Claire Marie O'CONNELL

Holy Family Convent, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Rathdowney, Laois



O’ CONNELL, Sr. Claire Marie (Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formally of Rathdowney, Co. Laois) - 17th October 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Margaret, Holy Family Convent, her brothers Anthony, Bobby and Billy, sisters-in law, extended family and friends, her community and caring staff at the Convent.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Friday (18th October 2019) in the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Naas Road, Newbridge from 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

Ní imithe uainn atá sí, ach imithe romhainn.