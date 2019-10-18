LATEST: Dozens of Kildare Garda speed checks monitoring motorists this evening and tonight

Garda speed checks are continuing across Co Kildare until 7am tomorrow morning.

The initiative is part of the Garda's "Slow Down” operation supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders.

Gardaí will use a range of equipment such as:

• Handheld and tripod mounted laser guns;

• Vehicle mounted Puma speed detection equipment, (both marked and unmarked vehicles);

• Van mounted Go-Safe safety cameras (civilian operated).

Gardaí said the aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

In terms of road safety, 2018 was the lowest on record with 142 road deaths, however it is still 142 road deaths too many. We can never be complacent about road safety. Excessive and inappropriate speed is a contributory factor in approximately one third of fatal road traffic collisions.

The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision. As a general rule a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions, and this is why reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Roads Policing Bureau said:-

"This is the second Slow Down day of 2019 and it could not come at a more appropriate time. Roads deaths are significantly higher than this period last year and with the darker, wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at higher risk over the coming months. Lowering speed is crucial for reducing injuries in the event of a collision and keeps everyone in the community safer. Please check your speed and support Slow Down day, not only on the day, but every day.”

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary continued: -

"Whilst most drivers abide by the speed limits, there has been an increase of 15% in detections to date in 2019 compared to 2018. It is also very disappointing to see some drivers detected driving considerably over the speed limit. Our social media accounts are full of such examples. Each time a driver chooses to drive at an excessive or inappropriate speed is potentially a serious or fatal collision. Please don’t be one of the driver’s detected speeding on Slow Down day and make that choice to drive safely every day”

Ms. Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive, Road Safety Authority said:-

"Excessive and inappropriate speeding is the biggest killer behaviour on our road, it’s a contributor factor in a third of all fatal crashes. Remember the two second rule, or four in wet conditions, that’s all the braking space you will have if you need to stop in a hurry.

What a driver considers small increases in their speed could be the difference between life and death for such vulnerable road users. A pedestrian or cyclist hit by at 60km/h will only have a 1 in 10 chance of survival, however if hit at 30km/h, 9 out of 10 will survive. This is especially true in vulnerable road user rich environments like towns and cities. So please support ‘National Slow Down Day’ and every day by reducing your speed. Not only will you save lives you will also save money by being more fuel efficient.”

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in over 1,000 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, Public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

Ref: 1272/19

Notes to editor:

Chief Supt Paul Cleary is only available for interview between 12-1:00pm today, 17th October 2019

· As of 16th October 2019, there have been 117 road fatalities, an increase of 5 on this date last year.

· From 1st January – 31st August there have been 95,998 speeding detections (+15% on same period in 2018).

· Since 1st January 2019, GoSafe have checked the speed of over 29 million vehicles on a 24/7 basis.

· During the October 2018 campaign, GoSafe checked the speed of 164,032 vehicles with 276 detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Highest speed per speed band from Gosafe safety cameras, January – October 2019 :-

LOCATION

SPEED

N52 Ardcroney Tipperary

145km/h in a 50 km/h zone

N20, Ballyfookeen, Bruree, Limerick

188 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

N55 Auburn Glasson Westmeath

189 km/h in a 80 km/h zone

N15 Ballymagrorty Scotch Ballintra Donegal

223 km/h in a 100 km/h zone

M18 Ballyline Crusheen Clare

190 km/h in a 120 km/h zone

All speed enforcement zone locations are available on the Garda website. The penalty for speeding is 3 penalty points and an €80 euro fine if paid within 28 days.

Safety Cameras

Since Monday, the 15th November 2010, mobile safety cameras are in use across Irish roads.

Excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions. Safety cameras will be on the roads all across Ireland where fatal or injury collisions are happening as a result of inappropriate speed.

GoSafe provide a minimum of 7,400 enforcement hours and a maximum of 100 survey hours per month across the country. For the 7,400 enforcement hours, the cameras will operate from vans which are marked with high visibility reflective material and display a safety camera symbol. Images of the vans are available on the Garda website.

The survey hours will be conducted from unmarked vans, in order to accurately observe and record the speeds at which vehicles are currently travelling, for survey purposes only.

Gardaí use a range of speed detection technology to reduce speed across Irish roads. A reduction in speed will lead to a reduction in the incidence of fatal and serious injuries and will improve road safety for all road-users.

We are working closely with a range of partner agencies, including Government Departments, the Road Safety Authority, the National Roads Authority, and the community, in order to develop a national culture of safe road use.

There are over 1,000 sections of road identified as speed enforcement zones effective from the 27th May 2016.

Ongoing surveys will be conducted to ensure that these sections of roads continue to represent locations where speeding is happening.