New exhibition at Kilcock Art Gallery opens tomorrow

At Kilcock Art Gallery tomorrow between 3-5pm a Reception will take place for Sarah Corner and her exhibition "True to Nature"

All are welcome to come and congratulate the artist on her wonderful work.

Sarah Corner, the artist will be in attendance and Mary Renolds, founder of "We are the Ark" will give the opening words.

The 2015 movie "Dare to be wild" is about Mary Reynold's journey to winning the gold Medal at the Chelsea Garden Show in London.

Sarah has 36 wonderful paintings in this new exhibition of Wild-life and Landscape work.

View all on www.kilcockartgallery.ie.