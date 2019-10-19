Whitewater gets into SFC fever and offers free car parking at tomorrow's Moores v Sash final

As fans of Moorefield and Sarsfield gear up for Sunday’s senior football championship final, Whitewater Shopping Centre is engaging with local GAA fever and offering free car parking to match attendees. Simply present your match programme after the game and you get your car parking free!

So you can go and enjoy the game, return to Whitewater to dine or shop — and have your car parking fees waived.

Management at Whitewater report they will have local radio station, KFM, at The Avenue on Sunday morning ahead of the county final. Newbridge Community Responders will be at the centre this afternoon (Saturday 19) demonstrating CPR and AED units (hopefully, the excitement and fierce rivalry between the Newbridge sides won’t result in any one’s health collapsing tomorrow).

On Sunday, representatives of the Irish Guide Dogs will be at the centre to thank the people of Newbridge for their support to date. Henry Shadow Lucky (a guide dog sponsored by Whitewater Shopping Centre) will be present as well as a sensory tunnel which enables people to get a sense of how difficult it is to manoeuvre without sight.

Whilst our feature photo shows Moorefield's Kevin Murnaghan under considerable pressure from Con Kavangh of Sarsfields in Round 1 of this year's SFC Group 1 stakes, the first win by the Sash over their arch rivals in three years, GAA pundits favour Moorefield for another senior title. But there's nothing guaranteed in sport, so it's all up for grabs!



Why not park up early on Sunday at Whitewater, and get lunch or brunch in advance of the Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship final which is scheduled for 3.30pm at St Conleth's Park. It's all 'Newbridge or Nowhere' this Sunday!