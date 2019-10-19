Temperatures of 11-12 degrees today with showers expected throughout the day

Cool today with a good deal of cloud, and showers developing later this morning; some of these will be heavy for a time later this morning. Some sunny spells will come through also and showers will become scattered again in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of about 11 or possibly 12 degrees Celsius in moderate northerly breezes, freshening on the coast later. Already, fuel stoves are being lit and the heating is back on - make sure you have your chimney cleaned, your heating system services and batteries in your fire alarms!

Tonight, showers will largely die away early tonight and the night will be mostly dry with clear periods but possibly the odd shower on the coast overnight. Moderate northerly breezes and overnight lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius with some grass frost.

Tomorrrow, Sunday 20 October will be a chilly, bright and mostly dry day with sunny spells and just the chance of shower on the coast early in the day.

Moderate locally fresh northerly breezes. Afternoon highs of 10 or 11 degrees Celsius.