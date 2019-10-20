Clane to host a unique exhibition next week

Next weekend, Clane will host a two day exhibition to raise awareness of what people on the autistic spectrum experience. Clane is one of only eleven towns in the country which is participating in a special project to become an autism friendly town.

On Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26, Clane Autism Awareness will hold the exhibition in the Parish Office behind Main Street, where members of the public can be helped to get some idea of what life is like for someone on the autistic spectrum.

The event, which is being organised by AsIAm, and supported by Kildare Library Service, will involve running through various aspects of sensory processes.

Louise Cullen said Kildare County Council has been fantastic in funding the project. People from Clane Autism Awareness, including parents and other volunteers, will be at stations to aid the public.

Louise said that Clane is one of 11 towns in the country which will run an autism friendly initiative.

“We have to engage with everybody,” she said.

They need the agreement of businesses and other elements and the response to date has been very positive. A free evaluation of a premises can be made, and recommendations made, which could involve, where technically possible, creating a quiet space for someone or providing something with which one could play with/fidget.

Louise is optimistic about the project and reminds that Scoil Bhríde runs a special autism spectrum class. Supervalu in Clane have also taken a local lead with their fixed periods in the store to create friendly conditions for those on the spectrum.

The exhibition is free of charge, all welcome.