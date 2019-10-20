Halloween fireworks and bangers are hugely stressful to animals

The KWWSPCA have made an appeal in advance of the spooky season and Halloween celebrations.

"So many pets, especially cats and dogs, are really terrified of fireworks" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

"If your pet is really traumatised by them, you can get advice and calming medication from your vets.

"The best thing is to stay with them as much as possible while fireworks are being let off and keep out the sound of the fireworks by having the TV, radio or music playing loudly. Close curtains as the flashing lights are also terrifying for our four legged friends.

"Don’t let your pets roam unattended and keep them indoors as much as possible. Dogs should be kept on lead while they are outside so that they don’t bolt away. Cats should be kept indoors if possible." Of course, ID tags and micro chips help greatly to locate missing animals and to reunite them with their owners.

Keep dogs safely tucked up and indoors in advance of Halloween celebrations

Move horses and farm animals away from

fireworks, if you know in advance that fireworks are planned near your lands. Take them inside to barns, farm sheds, stables where possible, especially horses.

Make sure all fences are secure. Do this well in advance so that the animals have a chance to get used to their new surroundings.

Don’t forget small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens. Have them tucked away or even inside/stabled for the night.

Every year, animal charities and the ISPCA are overwhelmed with families searching for spooked animals and domestic pets who ran off in fear of the Halloween fireworks.

Where communities are planning a local firework display, please advise the neighbourhood in advance.

See further tips and advice on https://www.dogstrust.ie/whats-happening/news/halloween-tips-for-a-howling-good-time