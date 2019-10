U15 LGFA League finals scheduled for Monday, 28 October

LGFA continues it busy season with the scheduling of the U15 league finals to be hosted at Manguard Plus Hawkfield on Monday week, October 28 starting from 11.30am.

Photo here was taken this morning at the Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge

Caption: L-R Confey captain Leah Dormer; Kill captain Leah Mooney; Rathcoffey captain Leah Deane; Raheens captain Enya O Brien; Eadestown captain Aine Mernagh; Sallins captain Easha Ownes; Kildangan Nurney captain Siofra Kelly; Athy captain Molly Murphy; Balyna 2 captain Chloe O Keefe, Sarsfields captain Keeva May O Hagan; Sallins 2 captain Hannah Murphy, Milltown captain Anna Tierney and Emer Cross, Rathangan captain.

Monday, 28 October U35 League finals schedule:

Div 1. Kilcullen v Sarsfields 3.30pm

Div 2. Eadestown v Rathcoffey 2.30pm

Div 3. Raheens v Kill 1.45pm

Div 4. Kildangan Nurney v Sallins 1.30pm

Div 5. Milltown v Rathangan 12.00

Div 6. Athy v Confey 11.45 am

Div 7. Sallins 2 v Balyna 2 at 11.30am