Two men arrested after drugs and cash found in properties in Newbridge and Kildare town.
On Friday evening at 5.30pm, Gardaí stopped a car in Kildare town and seized €210 of Cocaine.
A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station.
In a follow up operation, Gardaí searched a house in the town and discovered Cannabis Herb value with a street value of €2,400 and €840 in cash.
In a second operation, Gardaí searched a house in Newbridge where they discovered Cannabis with a street value of €5,000 and €340 in cash.
Officers also seized weighing scales, assorted bags and three mobile phones.
An 18 year old man was arrested and he is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station.
