Perfect match for Dermot as he weds bride in Tipperary

It was a match day with a difference on Saturday as ex Kildare footballer Dermot Earley Jnr wed new bride Jenny in Tipperary.

Dermot who retired from his sport in 2013, was given a guard of honour outside the church from colleagues in the Defence Forces.

He helped Kildare to reach the 1998 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in 1998.

The tireless midfielder won a Leinster medal in 1998 and again in 2000.

He won county medals with the Sarsfields club in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2012.

He served as Chief Executive of the Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA) between 2017 and 2018.

He had taken a leave of absence from the Defence Forces to take on the GPA role and later returned to the Army.