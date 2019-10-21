Sleep out for homelessness held in Newbridge

Housing Action Kildare braved the cold weather to sleep outside Newbridge Town Hall on Friday night, October 18 for the third year running to highlight the homeless epidemic and to raise awareness of the fact the all over Ireland people are sleeping rough and in emergency accommodation.

"We have reached a point where we are almost accepting homelessness as normal," said spokesperson Liz Kavanagh Wilders

It is not normal and it is not acceptable.It needs to be challenged and it needs to end.

We Housing Action Kildare try to Highlight, Advocate for those who need it. We have a winter care kit collection of toiletries , hats, gloves and scarves with drop off points in Teach Dara Kildare Town and The Eating Place in Athy. Thanks to St Mark's school in Newbridge for their continued support and great the great banner they made for us for the night."

To help out they are asking you to sponsor them via the link https://shine-a-light- community-2019.everydayhero. com/ie/housing-action-kildare- 1