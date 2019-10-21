Anger at household furniture dumped near graveyard in Newbridge

Newbridge Tidy Towns has criticised this illegal dumping of household waste in the car park opposite St Conleth's Cemetery outside the town.

The photograph shows furniture, buggies, baby seats, electrical goods and bagged waste.

Kildare Co Council said the incident has now been referred to the Area Community Warden Team (Environment).

If you know who dumped this rubbish or see other rubbish dumped elsewhere, call the Council's Litter Report Freephone 1800 243 143.