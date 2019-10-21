TRAFFIC: Overnight changes along M7 due to road works

Tonight, the M7 Westbound Diverge Off Slip Road will be closed overnight at Junction 9 (Naas North) from 10pm to 6am.

Diversions will be in place as follows;

Traffic will be diverted off the N7 westbound, onto the Junction 8 (Johnstown) diverge slip road.

Traffic should proceed along the L2014, through Johnstown village, until they reach the R445, N7 Junction 9 (Naas North) roundabout to re-join the M7 Westbound

Also tonight, the M7 Eastbound Diverge off slip road will be closed between the hours of 9pm to 5am at Junction 9 (Naas North).

(Please note that this closure is anticipated to be of only two hours duration).

Diversions will be in place as follows;

Traffic to continue along the N7 eastbound, until the Junction 8 (Johnstown) diverge.

Traffic should then take fourth exit from the roundabout and proceed across the Junction 8 (Johnstown) overbridge. At the next roundabout, traffic to take the first exit, onto the L2014, through Johnstown village, until they reach the R445 N7 he M7 Eastbound merge on - slip will be closed between the hours of 21.00 to 5.00am at Junction 9 (Naas North).

(Please note that this closure is anticipated to be of only one hours duration).

Diversions will be in place as follows;

Traffic to take the exit for R445, Johnstown, from Junction 9 (Naas North) roundabout. At the next roundabout, traffic to take the first exit for L2014, through Johnstown village. Traffic should proceed along the L2014, until they reach the Junction 8 (Johnstown) roundabout and then take the first exit to proceed across the overbridge. At the next roundabout, traffic to take the third exit to re-join the N7 eastbound.