Traffic delays on N7, M4 and North Kildare

There are extremely long northbound delays on the N7 from J9 Naas north right past J5 Athgoe, with a collision in the hard shoulder slowing traffic.

Traffic is slow on the M4 eastbound between J7 Maynooth and J6 Celbridge.

It's busy on the Maynooth/Leixlip Rd (R148) queuing for the roundabout off Collinstown Ind Park, with a queue further along on the Lucan Rd queuing for the N4.