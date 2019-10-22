Traffic delays on N7, M4 and North Kildare
Collision slowing traffic atJ9 Naas North right past J5 Athgoe
There are extremely long northbound delays on the N7 from J9 Naas north right past J5 Athgoe, with a collision in the hard shoulder slowing traffic.
Traffic is slow on the M4 eastbound between J7 Maynooth and J6 Celbridge.
It's busy on the Maynooth/Leixlip Rd (R148) queuing for the roundabout off Collinstown Ind Park, with a queue further along on the Lucan Rd queuing for the N4.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on