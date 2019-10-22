Traffic delays on N7, M4 and North Kildare

Collision slowing traffic atJ9 Naas North right past J5 Athgoe

Rose B O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Rose B O'Donoghue

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Lorry involved in road traffic collision between Donegal town and Killybegs

There are extremely long northbound delays on the N7 from J9 Naas north right past J5 Athgoe, with a collision in the hard shoulder slowing traffic.

Traffic is slow on the M4 eastbound between J7 Maynooth and J6 Celbridge.

It's busy on the Maynooth/Leixlip Rd (R148) queuing for the roundabout off Collinstown Ind Park, with a queue further along on the Lucan Rd queuing for the N4.